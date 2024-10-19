Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Tô Diệp Hà presents the Gucci collection in Hanoi

Vietnam: Tô Diệp Hà presents the Gucci collection in Hanoi
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Tô Diệp Hà attended a Gucci event in Hanoi to launch the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, featuring innovative designs. During the event, she had the opportunity to try on custom-made pieces and exclusive accessories, including exotic leather bags. The model wore outfits that reflect the versatility and elegance of the Italian brand, highlighting her personal style. The collection, created by creative director Sabato De Sarno, aims to combine luxury and practicality, with an eye on current trends. The news was reported by vnexpress.net. Tô Diệp Hà, winner of the Miss Vietnam Beauty International Pageant 2018, continues to influence the fashion scene in Vietnam.

