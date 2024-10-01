Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Tô Lâm and Mongolian President Announce New Level of Bilateral Relations

October 1, 2024_ Vietnamese leader Tô Lâm and Mongolian President announced yesterday that bilateral relations between the two countries have been...

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 1, 2024_ Vietnamese leader Tô Lâm and Mongolian President announced yesterday that bilateral relations between the two countries have been elevated to a new level. This development marks a significant step in political and economic cooperation between Vietnam and Mongolia. Both leaders stressed the importance of strengthening ties and promoting exchanges in various fields, including trade and culture. The announcement was greeted with enthusiasm, highlighting the potential for growth in relations between the two nations. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. This new agreement could pave the way for future collaborations and joint initiatives between Vietnam and Mongolia, two countries with rich histories and cultures.

