Vietnam: Tô Lâm and Thongloun Sisoulith meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation

11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ Party Secretary General and President of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, met with his Lao counterpart, Thongloun Sisoulith, to discuss cooperation between the two governments. During the meeting, the exceptional importance of the visit to strengthen bilateral ties was highlighted. Both leaders expressed their desire to deepen cooperation in various fields, thus contributing to the stability and prosperity of the region. This meeting is a significant step in the relations between Vietnam and Laos, two neighboring countries in Southeast Asia. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The two countries share a long history of cooperation and friendship, and continue to work together to address common challenges.

