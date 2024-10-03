Vietnam: Tô Lâm Announces New Diplomatic Plans in Ireland

October 3, 2024_ During his official visit to Ireland, Vietnamese leader Tô Lâm announced the opening of a new embassy in the country, stressing the...

October 3, 2024_ During his official visit to Ireland, Vietnamese leader Tô Lâm announced the opening of a new embassy in the country, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. Lâm expressed his hope for continued support from Ireland, highlighting the opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. This initiative represents a significant step for Vietnam in consolidating its diplomatic presence in Europe, Việt Nam News reported. Tô Lâm is a senior Vietnamese government official responsible for security and public order, and his visit marks a crucial moment for Vietnam-Ireland relations.