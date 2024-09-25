Vietnam: Tô Lâm announces new era for country in speech at Columbia University

September 24, 2024_ In a speech at Columbia University, Secretary-General and President Tô Lâm said that Vietnam is at the beginning of a new historical era, after nearly 80 years since its founding and 40 years of reform. He stressed the importance of cooperation between Vietnam and the United States, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the normalization of relations and the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Tô Lâm highlighted Vietnam's economic progress, which has become a key global player, with diplomatic relations with 194 countries. The source of this news is plo.vn. The speech took place during the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, highlighting Vietnam's commitment to peace and international cooperation.