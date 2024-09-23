Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
Vietnam: Tô Lâm attends UN Summit in New York

September 22, 2024_ Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the State, Tô Lâm, arrived in New York to attend the United...

Vietnam: Tô Lâm attends UN Summit in New York
23 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the State, Tô Lâm, arrived in New York to attend the United Nations Summit on the Future and the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. During the visit, Lâm will bring messages of strong support for multilateralism, emphasizing the central role of the UN in promoting global peace and cooperation. This trip is an important opportunity for Vietnam to reaffirm its foreign policy of independence and international integration. This news is reported by Việt Nam News. The visit coincides with the first anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the United States, which will be celebrated in 2025.

in Evidenza