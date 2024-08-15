Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Tô Lâm chairs 26th meeting of Central Committee for Combating Corruption

August 15, 2024_ Communist Party of Vietnam leader Tô Lâm yesterday chaired the 26th meeting of the Central Committee for Combating Corruption and...

Vietnam: Tô Lâm chairs 26th meeting of Central Committee for Combating Corruption
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Communist Party of Vietnam leader Tô Lâm yesterday chaired the 26th meeting of the Central Committee for Combating Corruption and Irregularities, stressing the importance of this mission in supporting the country's socioeconomic development. During the meeting, the need to strengthen anti-corruption efforts to ensure sustainable growth and a trusting environment for investment was reiterated. Tô Lâm stressed that the fight against corruption must be integrated into development policies to maximize benefits for society. The meeting was attended by senior officials and government representatives, as reported by Việt Nam News. The Central Committee for Combating Corruption is a key body of the Communist Party, responsible for monitoring and combating corruption at all levels of government.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tô Lâm convegno meeting Central Committee for Combating Corruption
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza