August 15, 2024_ Communist Party of Vietnam leader Tô Lâm yesterday chaired the 26th meeting of the Central Committee for Combating Corruption and Irregularities, stressing the importance of this mission in supporting the country's socioeconomic development. During the meeting, the need to strengthen anti-corruption efforts to ensure sustainable growth and a trusting environment for investment was reiterated. Tô Lâm stressed that the fight against corruption must be integrated into development policies to maximize benefits for society. The meeting was attended by senior officials and government representatives, as reported by Việt Nam News. The Central Committee for Combating Corruption is a key body of the Communist Party, responsible for monitoring and combating corruption at all levels of government.