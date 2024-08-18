Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Tô Lâm discusses Ho Chi Minh City development with government and party

August 18, 2024_ Secretary-General and President Tô Lâm met with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to discuss the implementation of the...

Vietnam: Tô Lâm discusses Ho Chi Minh City development with government and party
18 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Secretary-General and President Tô Lâm met with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to discuss the implementation of the resolutions of the National Party Congress. During the meeting, economic challenges and proposals to improve the city's growth were highlighted. Tô Lâm stressed the importance of Ho Chi Minh City as Vietnam's economic engine and called for greater efforts to address infrastructure and environmental issues. The source of this news is nld.com.vn. Tô Lâm urged the government and parliament to work with the city to ensure sustainable and innovative development, highlighting the crucial role of Ho Chi Minh City in the national context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tô Lâm Ho Chi Minh City party Committee Ho Chi Minh City partito
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza