Vietnam: Tô Lâm discusses Ho Chi Minh City development with government and party

August 18, 2024_ Secretary-General and President Tô Lâm met with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to discuss the implementation of the resolutions of the National Party Congress. During the meeting, economic challenges and proposals to improve the city's growth were highlighted. Tô Lâm stressed the importance of Ho Chi Minh City as Vietnam's economic engine and called for greater efforts to address infrastructure and environmental issues. The source of this news is nld.com.vn. Tô Lâm urged the government and parliament to work with the city to ensure sustainable and innovative development, highlighting the crucial role of Ho Chi Minh City in the national context.