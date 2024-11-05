Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Tô Lâm discusses the nation's new development period with Communist Party members

Vietnam: Tô Lâm discusses the nation's new development period with Communist Party members
05 novembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
November 4, 2024_ Secretary-General Tô Lâm attended a meeting with members of the Communist Party of Vietnam to discuss the new period of the nation's development, which is defined as an era of growth and prosperity. During the meeting, Tô Lâm stressed the importance of addressing challenges and pursuing strategic goals until 2030, with the aim of transforming Vietnam into a developing country with a modern industry. He highlighted the progress made over the past 40 years and the need to continue working to secure a prosperous future for the Vietnamese people. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. This meeting represents a significant step towards realizing national ambitions under the leadership of the Communist Party, with the aim of building a prosperous and democratic socialist society.

