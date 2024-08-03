Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Tô Lâm elected new General Secretary of the Communist Party
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
August 3, 2024_ Tô Lâm was elected as the new General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam during the Party's Central Committee meeting. The election came by a unanimous vote, underscoring the trust placed in him to lead the country through a time of challenges and opportunities. In his speech, Tô Lâm highlighted the importance of continuity and responsibility in his new role, promising to work for the well-being of the Vietnamese people and the strengthening of the nation. The news was reported by tuetre.vn. Tô Lâm, former President of Vietnam, now assumes a crucial role in the country's leadership, at a time when Vietnam prepares to celebrate important historical anniversaries.

