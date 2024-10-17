Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Tô Lâm encourages provincial leaders to overcome challenges to national development
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Party Secretary General and State President Tô Lâm held a working session in Quảng Trị yesterday, urging provincial leaders to overcome challenges to contribute to the country's development. During the meeting, he stressed the importance of joining forces to address difficulties and promote economic growth. Tô Lâm also highlighted the need for collective efforts to improve the living conditions of the people. Quảng Trị is a province in central Vietnam, known for its history and cultural heritage. The news was reported by Việt Nam News, highlighting the importance of dialogue between the central government and local authorities for the country's progress.

