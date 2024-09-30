Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Tô Lâm highlights the crucial role of defense intelligence in the current global context

September 30, 2024_ Party Secretary General and State President Tô Lâm highlighted the importance of the defense intelligence agency during a working...

30 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ Party Secretary General and State President Tô Lâm highlighted the importance of the defense intelligence agency during a working session with the General Department of Defense Intelligence. Lâm stressed the need for greater efforts to address the complex and unpredictable global challenges affecting Vietnam. The Department, also known as General Department II, plays a key role in providing strategic advice to the government and the military. This was reported by Việt Nam News. The agency, which has been in operation for nearly 80 years, has made significant contributions to the liberation and unification of the country, and continues to play a key role in building and protecting Vietnam's socialist state.

in Evidenza