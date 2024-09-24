Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Tô Lâm meets John Kerry for the first anniversary of the strategic partnership with the United States

24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
September 24, 2024_ Party Secretary-General and President of Vietnam Tô Lâm met with former US Secretary of State John Kerry in New York on September 22, marking the first anniversary of the Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership. During the meeting, they discussed the progress and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties. Tô Lâm highlighted the crucial role of strategic cooperation in promoting peace and stability in the region. The meeting took place against the backdrop of increasing interaction between Vietnam and the US, Việt Nam News reported. The strategic partnership, launched in 2023, aims to develop deeper relations in various fields, including economy, security and culture.

