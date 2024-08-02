Vietnam: Tô Lâm meets the president of Timor-Leste to strengthen bilateral cooperation

02 August 2024_ Vietnamese President Tô Lâm met with his Timor-Leste counterpart, Jose Ramos-Horta, to discuss Vietnam's support for the growth of Timor-Leste and to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, Lâm highlighted the importance of bilateral relations and expressed Vietnam's commitment to supporting the development of Timor-Leste. Ramos-Horta appreciated the Vietnamese support, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in various sectors. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Timor-Leste, located in Southeast Asia, is a young independent state that has sought to develop its economy and international relations after years of conflict.