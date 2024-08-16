Vietnam: Tô Lâm on official visit to China for first time as Secretary General

August 16, 2024_ Vietnam's top leader Tô Lâm will make his first overseas visit as General Secretary, traveling to China next week. The invitation was extended by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, underlining the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries. This visit marks a significant step in Vietnamese diplomacy, highlighting Vietnam's commitment to strengthening ties with China. Tô Lâm's visit may include discussions on regional economic and security issues, Việt Nam News reported. China is Vietnam's largest trading partner, and Tô Lâm's visit may open up new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.