Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Vietnam: Tô Lâm Promotes US Investments During UN Assembly

September 24, 2024_ Party Secretary General and State President Tô Lâm attended a business forum during the high-level week of the 79th United...

Vietnam: Tô Lâm Promotes US Investments During UN Assembly
September 24, 2024_ Party Secretary General and State President Tô Lâm attended a business forum during the high-level week of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York. At the event, co-hosted with Vietnam’s Ministry of Planning and Investment, local companies expressed interest in investing in the country, stressing the need for favorable policies to promote cooperation. Tô Lâm highlighted the importance of U.S.-Vietnam relations, calling for increased American investment in strategic sectors such as technology and innovation. Việt Nam News reported. The meeting also saw the signing of cooperation agreements between Vietnamese and U.S. companies, marking an important step toward greater economic integration.

