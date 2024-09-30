Vietnam: Tô Lâm Strengthens Country's International Position with Visits to New York and Cuba

September 30, 2024_ Secretary-General and President Tô Lâm’s trip from September 21 to 27 was crucial in raising Vietnam’s profile internationally. During his participation in the Future Summit and the high-level discussion session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tô Lâm underlined Vietnam’s commitment to multilateral diplomacy and peace. In addition, the visit to Cuba marked a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations, ahead of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This news is reported by plo.vn. Tô Lâm also highlighted the importance of cooperation in areas such as agriculture and health, contributing to a deeper strategic partnership between Vietnam and Cuba.