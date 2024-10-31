October 31, 2024_ General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, highlighted the need to integrate anti-corruption efforts with the fight against waste, stressing that both battles are key to building a prosperous nation. Tô Lâm said that the fight against corruption and waste must be approached with equal seriousness and urgency. This position reflects the Vietnamese government's commitment to promoting transparency and efficiency in the management of public resources. The statement was reported by Việt Nam News, highlighting the importance of these measures in the context of the country's governance. Tô Lâm is a key figure in the Communist Party, which guides Vietnam's development policies and strategies.