Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Tô Lâm stresses the importance of fighting corruption and waste

October 31, 2024_ General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, highlighted the need to integrate anti-corruption efforts with the...

Vietnam: Tô Lâm stresses the importance of fighting corruption and waste
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, highlighted the need to integrate anti-corruption efforts with the fight against waste, stressing that both battles are key to building a prosperous nation. Tô Lâm said that the fight against corruption and waste must be approached with equal seriousness and urgency. This position reflects the Vietnamese government's commitment to promoting transparency and efficiency in the management of public resources. The statement was reported by Việt Nam News, highlighting the importance of these measures in the context of the country's governance. Tô Lâm is a key figure in the Communist Party, which guides Vietnam's development policies and strategies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
figure in the Communist Party t Nam News key are key
Vedi anche
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza