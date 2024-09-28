Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: To Lam's Historic Visit to Cuba Marks New Beginning in Bilateral Cooperation

September 27, 2024_ Party Secretary General and President To Lam undertook an official visit to Cuba, highlighting the historic importance of this...

Vietnam: To Lam's Historic Visit to Cuba Marks New Beginning in Bilateral Cooperation
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Party Secretary General and President To Lam undertook an official visit to Cuba, highlighting the historic importance of this meeting for the relations between the two countries. During the welcoming ceremony, Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel welcomed To Lam with state honors, highlighting the specialty of friendship between Vietnam and Cuba. The two leaders discussed the results of past cooperation and outlined strategies for future sustainable and fruitful development. Cooperation documents between ministries and companies of the two countries are expected to be signed at the end of the talks. This news is reported by vietnamnet.vn. This visit is a significant step towards strengthening diplomatic and trade relations between Vietnam and Cuba, two nations united by a long history of friendship.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
between Vietnam Cuba This news President To Lam undertook an
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza