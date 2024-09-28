Vietnam: To Lam's Historic Visit to Cuba Marks New Beginning in Bilateral Cooperation

September 27, 2024_ Party Secretary General and President To Lam undertook an official visit to Cuba, highlighting the historic importance of this meeting for the relations between the two countries. During the welcoming ceremony, Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel welcomed To Lam with state honors, highlighting the specialty of friendship between Vietnam and Cuba. The two leaders discussed the results of past cooperation and outlined strategies for future sustainable and fruitful development. Cooperation documents between ministries and companies of the two countries are expected to be signed at the end of the talks. This news is reported by vietnamnet.vn. This visit is a significant step towards strengthening diplomatic and trade relations between Vietnam and Cuba, two nations united by a long history of friendship.