Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Tourism booms thanks to cultural and culinary experiences

September 21, 2024_ Vietnam is experiencing a significant increase in tourism, driven by a growing interest in heritage and food experiences.

Vietnam: Tourism booms thanks to cultural and culinary experiences
21 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
September 21, 2024_ Vietnam is experiencing a significant increase in tourism, driven by a growing interest in heritage and food experiences. Visitors are increasingly drawn to tours that offer the chance to explore the country’s rich history and culinary traditions. This trend has led to a significant increase in bookings and tourism activities, contributing to the post-pandemic economic recovery. Local authorities are investing in infrastructure and promotions to further attract tourists, Viet Nam News Weekend reports. Vietnam, known for its diverse cuisine and cultural traditions, is becoming an increasingly popular destination for travelers from around the world.

Viet Nam News Weekend Vietnam food experiences cibo
