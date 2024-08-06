Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Tourism growth in Hanoi and proposals for the healthcare sector

06 August 2024_ In the first seven months of 2024, Hanoi recorded over 16.44 million visitors, an increase of 11.8% compared to the previous year,...

06 August 2024_ In the first seven months of 2024, Hanoi recorded over 16.44 million visitors, an increase of 11.8% compared to the previous year, generating revenue of more than 9,200 billion dong. The Ministry of Health is preparing a new compensation scheme for healthcare workers, with the aim of increasing compensation for operations and emergencies. Furthermore, the Central Bank of Vietnam has proposed to increase the social housing loan package from 120,000 to 140,000 billion dong, to improve access to housing for the most vulnerable groups. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. Hanoi will continue to promote tourism events to attract visitors, while the Ministry of Health works to improve working conditions for healthcare workers.

