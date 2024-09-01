Vietnam: Tourism Increases During National Holidays on September 2

September 1, 2024_ Vietnam's tourist spots have seen a significant influx of visitors during the September 2 national holiday. Ba Den tourist site held artistic performances, attracting around 8,000 visitors on August 31, a significant increase compared to normal days. In Vung Tau, beaches also saw a 34.4% increase in beachgoers compared to the previous year, while Hue is expected to welcome 120,000 tourists during the holiday period, according to sggp.org.vn. The celebrations include cultural and artistic events, highlighting the importance of tourism to Vietnam's economy.