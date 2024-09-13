Vietnam: TP. Ho Chi Minh City Aims to Become a Regional Logistics Hub by 2030

September 12, 2024_ TP. Ho Chi Minh City has set a goal of becoming a leading logistics hub for Southeast Asia by 2030 by investing in infrastructure and technology. The city intends to improve the connection between the economic and industrial centers of the region, promoting the use of advanced technologies and sustainable practices. Currently, TP. Ho Chi Minh City is the leader in Vietnam in the Competitiveness Logistics Index, with about 9,600 companies in the sector. This news is reported by Đầu tư. If realized, this plan could further strengthen the city's position in the global logistics market.