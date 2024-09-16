Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: TPHCM Celebrates Tet Trung Thu for 500 Children Orphaned by Covid-19

September 15, 2024_ TPHCM organized the “Tết Trung thu Day” program for over 500 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic, held at Dam Sen Cultural...

Vietnam: TPHCM Celebrates Tet Trung Thu for 500 Children Orphaned by Covid-19
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ TPHCM organized the “Tết Trung thu Day” program for over 500 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic, held at Dam Sen Cultural Park. During the event, the children participated in various recreational activities and received gifts worth 1 million dong each. The initiative was an important opportunity to bring joy and support to these children in a festive moment. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. The program was coordinated by Thanh Niên Newspaper and Saigontourist Group, highlighting the community’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable.

