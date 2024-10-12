Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
Vietnam: TPHCM Invests in Incentives for Preschool Teachers

October 12, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City (TPHCM) has allocated over 241 billion dong to support preschool teachers from 2021 to date. Of this, 93 billion...

Vietnam: TPHCM Invests in Incentives for Preschool Teachers
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City (TPHCM) has allocated over 241 billion dong to support preschool teachers from 2021 to date. Of this, 93 billion is for career-related incentives, while 148 billion rewards educational attainment. Teachers with a master's degree receive a monthly support of 1,500,000 dong, while those with a bachelor's degree and diploma receive 900,000 and 550,000 dong per month for nine months of the year, respectively. The source of this news is voh.com.vn. TPHCM is one of the largest and most dynamic cities in Vietnam, and the local government is trying to improve the quality of education for young children.

