Vietnam: TPHCM sets rules for schools, ensures road safety during holidays

Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City (TPHCM) has introduced new regulations for schools, clearly setting school fees for the 2024-2025 academic year and ensuring that public schools cannot impose additional fees. Students in kindergarten to grade 5 and lower secondary schools will be exempted from fees. In addition, Hanoi authorities have implemented measures to ensure road safety during the September 2 holiday, with active patrols and driver recommendations. The news comes from voh.com.vn. The new rules aim to ensure a fair and safe educational environment for students, while road safety measures are crucial during a busy holiday period.

