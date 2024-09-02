Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Vietnam: Tra Vinh ranks among ASEAN's best air quality cities

September 2, 2024_ Trà Vinh has been ranked third among the 15 cities with the best air quality in Southeast Asia. The city is aiming to develop...

Vietnam: Tra Vinh ranks among ASEAN's best air quality cities
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
September 2, 2024_ Trà Vinh has been ranked third among the 15 cities with the best air quality in Southeast Asia. The city is aiming to develop nature and river tourism by promoting eco-friendly and relaxation attractions. In addition, the most popular destinations for Vietnamese tourists during the September 2nd long weekend include Đà Lạt and Bangkok, according to nld.com.vn. Trà Vinh is a province in southern Vietnam, known for its natural landscapes and unique culture, while Đà Lạt is famous for its cool climate and natural beauty.

