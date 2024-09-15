Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Tragedy in Nậm Tông, Search for Missing After Deadly Landslide

September 15, 2024_ A devastating landslide in the village of Nậm Tông, Lào Cai province, has killed 18 people and left 11 injured. The search for...

Vietnam: Tragedy in Nậm Tông, Search for Missing After Deadly Landslide
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ A devastating landslide in the village of Nậm Tông, Lào Cai province, has killed 18 people and left 11 injured. The search for the missing, which began on September 10, has so far led to the discovery of 9 bodies, while 9 people are still trapped under the rubble. Local authorities, together with police forces and volunteers, are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the residents and provide assistance. The source of this information is nld.com.vn. The village of Nậm Tông is mainly inhabited by the Mông ethnic minority, who live in difficult conditions due to the mountainous geography of the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
m Tông the search for Tông Local authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza