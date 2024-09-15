Vietnam: Tragedy in Nậm Tông, Search for Missing After Deadly Landslide

September 15, 2024_ A devastating landslide in the village of Nậm Tông, Lào Cai province, has killed 18 people and left 11 injured. The search for the missing, which began on September 10, has so far led to the discovery of 9 bodies, while 9 people are still trapped under the rubble. Local authorities, together with police forces and volunteers, are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of the residents and provide assistance. The source of this information is nld.com.vn. The village of Nậm Tông is mainly inhabited by the Mông ethnic minority, who live in difficult conditions due to the mountainous geography of the region.