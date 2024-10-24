Vietnam: Trần Thanh Mẫn discusses cooperation agreement with Malaysia's Speaker

October 24, 2024_ Speaker of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Trần Thanh Mẫn, met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia, Tan Sri Dato' Johari Bin Abdul, to discuss a cooperation agreement. During the talks held in Hanoi, the two leaders explored opportunities for cooperation between their respective countries. The meeting highlighted the importance of bilateral relations and the potential to further develop economic and cultural ties. Trần Thanh Mẫn highlighted Malaysia's strategic role in the context of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. This meeting is a significant step towards strengthening relations between Vietnam and Malaysia, two countries with a history of cooperation in Southeast Asia.