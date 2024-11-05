Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Trương Mỹ Lan appeals against death sentence for fraud

November 4, 2024_ The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court has begun deliberations on the appeal of Trương Mỹ Lan, a real estate entrepreneur sentenced to...

Vietnam: Trương Mỹ Lan appeals against death sentence for fraud
05 novembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 4, 2024_ The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court has begun deliberations on the appeal of Trương Mỹ Lan, a real estate entrepreneur sentenced to death for massive fraud. During a three-week session, the court will hear a request for a reduced sentence from the chairwoman of Vạn Thịnh Phát and the petitions of 47 other co-defendants. In her appeal, Lan described the sentence as "excessively severe" and called for a more "humane" approach. Lan's sentence came after she was accused of issuing fake bonds, causing financial losses to more than 42,000 victims, Viet Nam News reported. Trương Mỹ Lan is a prominent figure in Vietnam's real estate industry, and her case has sparked widespread public debate about corruption and justice in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lan appeals against real estate rete locale lan
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza