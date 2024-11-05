Vietnam: Trương Mỹ Lan appeals against death sentence for fraud

November 4, 2024_ The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court has begun deliberations on the appeal of Trương Mỹ Lan, a real estate entrepreneur sentenced to death for massive fraud. During a three-week session, the court will hear a request for a reduced sentence from the chairwoman of Vạn Thịnh Phát and the petitions of 47 other co-defendants. In her appeal, Lan described the sentence as "excessively severe" and called for a more "humane" approach. Lan's sentence came after she was accused of issuing fake bonds, causing financial losses to more than 42,000 victims, Viet Nam News reported. Trương Mỹ Lan is a prominent figure in Vietnam's real estate industry, and her case has sparked widespread public debate about corruption and justice in the country.