Vietnam: Trịnh Văn Quyết sentenced to 21 years for fraud and market manipulation

05 August 2024_ Trịnh Văn Quyết, former chairman of FLC Group, was sentenced to 21 years in prison for fraudulent appropriation of assets and stock market manipulation. Seven other co-defendants, including Quyết's sisters, were charged with the same crimes, while 42 additional defendants received suspended sentences or up to 7.5 years in prison. The trial revealed that over 25,000 victims suffered harm as a result of false information spread by Quyết and his accomplices. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The case has raised significant concerns regarding stock market regulation in Vietnam and investor protection.