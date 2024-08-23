Vietnam: Tuscan cuisine conquers Hanoi thanks to chef Nico Ceccomoro

August 22, 2024_ The culinary tradition of Tuscany is the focus of a special event in Hanoi, where Italian chef Nico Ceccomoro, owner of the restaurants Cugini and SanZio Deli, presents the typical dishes of his region. Tuscan cuisine, known for its simplicity and use of fresh ingredients, is based on the concept of "cucina povera", transforming humble ingredients into delicious dishes. Among the specialties, the famous Florentine steak and wild boar ragù with pappardelle are just some of the delights that participants can enjoy. The news is reported by vovworld.vn. This event represents a unique opportunity for Vietnamese to discover the richness of Italian gastronomy, highlighting the importance of culinary tradition in strengthening cultural ties between Italy and Vietnam.