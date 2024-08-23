Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Tuscan cuisine conquers Hanoi thanks to chef Nico Ceccomoro

August 22, 2024_ The culinary tradition of Tuscany is the focus of a special event in Hanoi, where Italian chef Nico Ceccomoro, owner of the...

Vietnam: Tuscan cuisine conquers Hanoi thanks to chef Nico Ceccomoro
23 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ The culinary tradition of Tuscany is the focus of a special event in Hanoi, where Italian chef Nico Ceccomoro, owner of the restaurants Cugini and SanZio Deli, presents the typical dishes of his region. Tuscan cuisine, known for its simplicity and use of fresh ingredients, is based on the concept of "cucina povera", transforming humble ingredients into delicious dishes. Among the specialties, the famous Florentine steak and wild boar ragù with pappardelle are just some of the delights that participants can enjoy. The news is reported by vovworld.vn. This event represents a unique opportunity for Vietnamese to discover the richness of Italian gastronomy, highlighting the importance of culinary tradition in strengthening cultural ties between Italy and Vietnam.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event represents Tuscan Hanoi focus
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza