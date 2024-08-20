Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Vietnam: Tuyên Quang celebrates Citadel Festival with grand lantern event

August 20, 2024_ The Tuyen Quang Citadel Festival 2024 will take place in the northern province of Tuyen Quang from August 31 to September 15, during...

Vietnam: Tuyên Quang celebrates Citadel Festival with grand lantern event
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ The Tuyen Quang Citadel Festival 2024 will take place in the northern province of Tuyen Quang from August 31 to September 15, during the Moon Festival. The event will culminate in a nighttime parade of giant, colorful lanterns, broadcast live on Vietnamese national television. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival, which has become a major tourist attraction and a symbol of local culture. Preparations are already underway, with residents busy creating artistic lanterns, Việt Nam News reports. The festival, which began in 2004, has seen exponential growth, becoming the largest of its kind in Vietnam and a meeting point for tourists and locals.

