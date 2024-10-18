Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Two Nghệ An Entrepreneurs Win National Competition for Women in Innovative Startups

Vietnam: Two Nghệ An Entrepreneurs Win National Competition for Women in Innovative Startups
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ Two women from Nghệ An province have demonstrated their entrepreneurial skills by winning a national competition for women launching innovative start-ups. This recognition highlights the importance of supporting female entrepreneurs in promoting innovation and economic development in the country. The competition attracted a large number of candidates, highlighting the growing interest in female entrepreneurship in Vietnam. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Nghệ An is a province in central Vietnam, known for its rich cultural history and for being the home of important historical figures in the country.

