Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Typhoon Trami hits Da Nang Bay with strong winds and torrential rains
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ Typhoon Trami brought strong winds and rough seas to the Da Nang Bay area of Vietnam yesterday, bringing heavy rains and rising sea levels. The central city has suffered the devastating effects of the storm, with damage reported in several areas. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and have initiated emergency measures to ensure the safety of residents, Viet Nam News reported. Da Nang is a major coastal city in Vietnam, known for its beaches and tourism, and the typhoon has raised concerns about the safety of the population and infrastructure.

