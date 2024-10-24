Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Typhoon Trami intensifies as Ministry of Defense implements emergency measures

October 24, 2024_ Typhoon Trami, which has reached Category 10, is expected to hit the Philippines' Luzon Island, bringing strong winds of up to 12...

24 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ Typhoon Trami, which has reached Category 10, is expected to hit the Philippines' Luzon Island, bringing strong winds of up to 12 degrees. Vietnam's Ministry of Defense has issued a statement to prepare the military to respond promptly to the emergency. Military units have been instructed to ensure the safety of equipment and cooperate with local authorities to deal with the aftermath of the typhoon. Emergency measures are already being implemented to mitigate the damage. The source of this news is voh.com.vn. Typhoon Trami is causing concern over its potential impact on Vietnam's coastal areas and marine environment.

