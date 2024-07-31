Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Upcoming highway projects for Tây Nguyên development

31 July 2024_ The highway projects that will connect the Tây Nguyên region with the central coast and south-east of Vietnam are raising great...

31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
31 July 2024_ The highway projects that will connect the Tây Nguyên region with the central coast and south-east of Vietnam are raising great expectations. The Khánh Hòa - Buôn Ma Thuột Highway, the first to connect Tây Nguyên with the central coast, is being accelerated to complete work by 2027, with the aim of improving infrastructure and stimulating economic development. Furthermore, other highway projects, such as the Chơn Thành - Gia Nghĩa, have been approved by Parliament, highlighting the strategic importance of the region. The news is reported by Đầu tư. These infrastructure developments are crucial for Tây Nguyên, a region rich in natural and cultural resources, but historically disadvantaged in terms of road connections.

