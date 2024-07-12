Vietnam: Upgrading of the north-south high-speed railway

July 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính instructed the Ministry of Transport to improve the north-south high-speed rail project. Emphasis was placed on the need for in-depth research regarding the legal and practical basis of the project. This development aims to strengthen Vietnam's transport infrastructure, facilitating faster connections between the country's northern and southern regions. The project is considered crucial to Vietnam's economic and social progress. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. Further details on the implementation plan will be announced in the coming months.