Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Upgrading of the north-south high-speed railway

July 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính instructed the Ministry of Transport to improve the north-south high-speed rail project. Emphasis was...

Vietnam: Upgrading of the north-south high-speed railway
12 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 12, 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính instructed the Ministry of Transport to improve the north-south high-speed rail project. Emphasis was placed on the need for in-depth research regarding the legal and practical basis of the project. This development aims to strengthen Vietnam's transport infrastructure, facilitating faster connections between the country's northern and southern regions. The project is considered crucial to Vietnam's economic and social progress. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. Further details on the implementation plan will be announced in the coming months.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
north south high speed rail project high speed m Minh Chính instructed t Nam News
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza