Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Urgent measures to deal with torrential rains in the north

Redazione Adnkronos
July 3, 2024_ Vietnam's Prime Minister has issued a directive to prepare for torrential rains expected in the country's northern region. According to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasts, rainfall between 40 and 80 mm is expected, with peaks exceeding 150 mm in some locations, from 2 to 4 July. Local authorities and ministries have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and implement timely and effective response measures to ensure the safety of residents and properties. It was also requested to intensify communication to increase public awareness of safety measures and to organize evacuations and rescue operations in case of emergencies. Vietnamnet.vn reports it. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has been tasked with providing timely forecasts and information to facilitate response work.

