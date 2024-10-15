Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
Vietnam: Urgent support for farmers hit by typhoons and floods

October 14, 2024_ Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan announced that the ministry will hold discussions with the State Bank...

Vietnam: Urgent support for farmers hit by typhoons and floods
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan announced that the ministry will hold discussions with the State Bank and commercial banks to ensure rapid financing for farmers affected by Typhoon Yagi and recent floods. At the 9th National Farmers Forum, participants called for immediate support for seeds, livestock and agricultural inputs, as well as proposals for debt relief and new loans. The minister praised farmers’ resilience and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing financial assistance to restore agricultural production, Viet Nam News reported. The forum also addressed issues related to land planning and the need for policies to support agricultural development in Vietnam.

