Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Vietnam: Venice Phú Quốc, a corner of Italy in Asia

July 10, 2024_ Grand World Phú Quốc, located in Bãi Dài, Gành Dầu, Kiên Giang, is home to a replica of the famous Italian Venice, called Venice Phú...

Vietnam: Venice Phú Quốc, a corner of Italy in Asia
11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
July 10, 2024_ Grand World Phú Quốc, located in Bãi Dài, Gành Dầu, Kiên Giang, is home to a replica of the famous Italian Venice, called Venice Phú Quốc. This attraction allows visitors to experience Venice without leaving Vietnam, with gondolas, canals and European architecture. Venice Phú Quốc is part of a larger tourist complex, known as the 'city that never sleeps', which offers a wide range of recreational and cultural activities. The initiative aims to bring a piece of Italy to Vietnam, attracting local and international tourists. Vietgiaitri.com reports it. Venice Phú Quốc has become one of the island's main tourist attractions, offering a unique and romantic experience inspired by the Italian city.

