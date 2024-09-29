Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Vesak Day 2025 expected in Ho Chi Minh City with 2,000 participants

September 28, 2024_ Vesak Day 2025 in Vietnam will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from May 6 to 8, 2025, with the participation of about 2,000 people,...

29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ Vesak Day 2025 in Vietnam will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from May 6 to 8, 2025, with the participation of about 2,000 people, including 1,000 international delegates from 80 countries. The event, co-organized by the International Committee and the Vietnamese Buddhist Sangha, will have as its theme Buddhist wisdom for world peace and sustainable development. Vice President of the Sangha, Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, stressed the importance of the event for both the Buddhist community and Vietnamese diplomacy. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Vesak Day celebrates the birth, enlightenment and transition to Nirvana of Gautama Buddha, officially recognized by the UN as an international religious and cultural event.

