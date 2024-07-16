Vietnam: Vespa Sei Giorni 2024 celebrates Italian heritage

16 July 2024_ The 2024 Vespa Sei Giorni has been launched in Vietnam, embodying the concept of 'timeless class'. Based on the Vespa Sport Sei Giorni model, the motorcycle celebrates the victory of the Piaggio Squadra Corse team in the 'International Six Days of Varese' race in 1951. Available only in the Gray Titanio version, the 2024 Vespa Sei Giorni maintains the traditional design with modern updates such as the honeycomb radiator and the suede saddle. The list price places it among the most expensive Piaggio models in Vietnam. Gialainews.com reports it. The Vespa Sei Giorni 2024 is a tribute to Italian history and quality, now available for Vietnamese enthusiasts.