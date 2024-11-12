Vietnam: Vhernier Brings Italian Elegance to Ho Chi Minh

November 12, 2024_ On November 8, 2024, Italian contemporary jewelry brand Vhernier debuted in the Southeast Asian market with an event in Ho Chi Minh City. Visitors were treated to iconic collections such as Abbraccio, Calla, and Eclisse, which reflect Italian art and design. Vhernier, known for its craftsmanship and use of fine materials, showcased sculpture-inspired pieces, highlighting the energy and purity of its designs. The event was organized by Runway Vietnam, a luxury retailer representing over a hundred Italian brands. The news was reported by cafef.vn, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the Vietnamese luxury landscape.