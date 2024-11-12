Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Vhernier Brings Italian Elegance to Ho Chi Minh

November 12, 2024_ On November 8, 2024, Italian contemporary jewelry brand Vhernier debuted in the Southeast Asian market with an event in Ho Chi...

Vietnam: Vhernier Brings Italian Elegance to Ho Chi Minh
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 12, 2024_ On November 8, 2024, Italian contemporary jewelry brand Vhernier debuted in the Southeast Asian market with an event in Ho Chi Minh City. Visitors were treated to iconic collections such as Abbraccio, Calla, and Eclisse, which reflect Italian art and design. Vhernier, known for its craftsmanship and use of fine materials, showcased sculpture-inspired pieces, highlighting the energy and purity of its designs. The event was organized by Runway Vietnam, a luxury retailer representing over a hundred Italian brands. The news was reported by cafef.vn, highlighting the importance of Italian culture in the Vietnamese luxury landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
brand Vhernier debuted event Ho Chi Minh City an event
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza