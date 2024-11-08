Vietnam: Vietnam Airlines inaugurates direct flight Hanoi-Milan

November 7, 2024_ Starting from July 1, 2025, Vietnam Airlines will launch the first direct flight between Hanoi and Milan, marking a major breakthrough in air connections between Vietnam and Italy. Milan, the second largest city in Italy, is known as the fashion capital and offers a rich combination of tradition and modernity, attracting tourists from all over the world. This new air connection will facilitate access to one of the most fascinating cities in Europe, famous for its art, architecture and culture. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn, highlighting the importance of this development for tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries. The direct flight represents a unique opportunity for Vietnamese travelers to explore the wonders of Italy and for Italians to discover the beauties of Vietnam.