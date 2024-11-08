Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Vietnam Airlines inaugurates direct flight Hanoi-Milan

November 7, 2024_ Starting from July 1, 2025, Vietnam Airlines will launch the first direct flight between Hanoi and Milan, marking a major...

Vietnam: Vietnam Airlines inaugurates direct flight Hanoi-Milan
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ Starting from July 1, 2025, Vietnam Airlines will launch the first direct flight between Hanoi and Milan, marking a major breakthrough in air connections between Vietnam and Italy. Milan, the second largest city in Italy, is known as the fashion capital and offers a rich combination of tradition and modernity, attracting tourists from all over the world. This new air connection will facilitate access to one of the most fascinating cities in Europe, famous for its art, architecture and culture. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn, highlighting the importance of this development for tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries. The direct flight represents a unique opportunity for Vietnamese travelers to explore the wonders of Italy and for Italians to discover the beauties of Vietnam.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
inaugurates direct flight Hanoi Milan flight Italia Milan
Vedi anche
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza