Vietnam: Vietnam Airlines inaugurates direct flight to Milan, Italy

September 17, 2024_ Vietnam Airlines announced the opening of a direct flight from Hanoi to Milan, scheduled for July 1, 2025, marking an important connection between Vietnam and Italy. This will be the first direct flight of a Vietnamese airline to Italy, using Boeing 787 aircraft with three weekly flights. The new route will not only increase tourism opportunities, but also strengthen economic ties between the two countries, which have been strategic partners for over 11 years. In 2023, the number of Italian tourists in Vietnam reached 81,000, highlighting the growing interest in Vietnamese destinations. The news was reported by chatluongvacuocsong.vn. Vietnam Airlines plans to further expand its European network, contributing to a significant recovery in international tourism.