Vietnam: Vietnam Airlines launches flight offers to Milan

September 22, 2024_ Vietnam Airlines has announced a promotion for flights from Hanoi to Milan, Italy, attracting the attention of many travel enthusiasts. Tickets are available starting from VNĐ 14,800,000 for a round-trip flight, including taxes and fees. This initiative coincides with the opening of a new air route, sparking excitement among travelers who want to visit the famous Italian city, known for its architecture and gastronomy. Milan is the second largest city in Italy and a major cultural and fashion center. The news was reported by kenh14.vn. Tourists can expect to explore iconic sites such as the Milan Cathedral and enjoy renowned Italian cuisine, famous for dishes such as pizza.