Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Vietnam and China leaders discuss maritime cooperation and stability

August 20, 2024_ Leaders of Vietnam and China held a meeting to discuss major directions for strengthening mutual trust and cooperation between the...

Vietnam: Vietnam and China leaders discuss maritime cooperation and stability
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ Leaders of Vietnam and China held a meeting to discuss major directions for strengthening mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, the importance of maintaining stability in maritime waters, which is a crucial issue for both countries, was highlighted. The leaders agreed on the need to intensify dialogue and cooperation in various fields, including economic and security. This meeting is a significant step towards improving bilateral relations between Vietnam and China. This news was reported by Việt Nam News. Relations between Vietnam and China are historically complex, but both countries are trying to find common ground to address regional challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
improving bilateral relations between Vietnam This meeting Vietnam Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza