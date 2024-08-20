Vietnam: Vietnam and China leaders discuss maritime cooperation and stability

August 20, 2024_ Leaders of Vietnam and China held a meeting to discuss major directions for strengthening mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, the importance of maintaining stability in maritime waters, which is a crucial issue for both countries, was highlighted. The leaders agreed on the need to intensify dialogue and cooperation in various fields, including economic and security. This meeting is a significant step towards improving bilateral relations between Vietnam and China. This news was reported by Việt Nam News. Relations between Vietnam and China are historically complex, but both countries are trying to find common ground to address regional challenges.