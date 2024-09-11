Vietnam: Vietnam and US Defense Ministers Meet on Matters of Common Concern

September 11, 2024_ Vietnamese Minister of Defense General Phan Văn Giang met with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin in Washington to discuss issues related to war legacy management and other areas of mutual interest. During the talks, the two leaders agreed to collaborate on projects that address the consequences of past conflicts and promote bilateral cooperation. This meeting marks a significant step in strengthening relations between Vietnam and the United States, highlighting the commitment of both countries to work together on issues of historical and strategic importance, Việt Nam News reported. The meeting comes amid growing cooperation between the two countries' militaries, which aims to enhance regional security and promote stability in the Southeast Asian region.