Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Vietnam chairs the Permanent Technical Committee of the World Customs Organization
31 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
October 31, 2024_ Vietnam recently chaired the 245th and 246th sessions of the Permanent Technical Committee of the World Customs Organization (WCO) in Brussels, an event that brought together over 300 delegates. During the meeting, key topics such as smart customs, one-stop connectivity and the green customs initiative were discussed. Nguyen Thi Vinh Hoa, Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium, led the session, while Hoang Dinh Trung shared practical experiences in the field. The source of this news is vietnamnet.vn. Vietnam is committed to continuing to develop modern information technology systems to promote a transparent and efficient global trading environment.

